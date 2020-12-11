Menu
Royce L. Duty
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Royce L. Duty

Feb. 26, 1936 - Aug. 21, 2020

WOODWAY, Texas - Royce L. Duty, 84, of Woodway, TX died August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born February 26, 1936, in Montague, TX, and grew up in Wichita Falls, TX. The family held a private gravesite service in September in Burkburnett, TX. She married Robert Duty, August 17, 1958, in Wichita Falls. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2000. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Dianna (Duty) de Cordoba.

Surviving are her son, David Duty, Ph.D., Norman, OK; granddaughter, Jessica (Corey) Neuroth, Ft. Collins, CO; and three great-grandsons: Ryker, Maverick, and Easton Neuroth, Ft. Collins. Also, surviving are dear friends: Karin Hunt, Bloomington, IL; Angie Garcia; Dolores Costilla, and Makayla Cruz, all of Waco, TX.

Royce spent many years as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher in the Bloomington Public Schools. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 555 University Blvd., Norman, OK 73069 and to the American Heart Association.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 11, 2020
