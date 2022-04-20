Menu
Rubie Marie Caldwell
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Rubie Marie Caldwell

Sept. 12, 1927 - April 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Rubie Marie Caldwell, 94, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bloomington with Pastor U. D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Union Missionary Baptist Church Christian Education Department.

Rubie was born on September 12, 1927, in Jackson, TN, daughter to Woodie and Pearlie Bomer Person. She married James Caldwell on March 22, 1950, in Fort Scott, KS. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2006.

Rubie is survived by her children: Victoria Caldwell of Bloomington, Karen (Timothy) Marion of Huntsville, AL, and James Edward Caldwell of Bloomington; grandchildren: Victoria Lynn (Isaac) Uwaila of Chicago, Joseph Wesley Caldwell of Bloomington, Gabrielle (Steven) Brown of Normal, and Britney Nicholas of Bloomington; great-grandchildren: Joseph, Janelle, Carlyse, and Steven; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Wesley Caldwell; six brothers and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 20, 2022.
