Russell C. Williams

March 16, 1924 - Dec. 12, 2021

NORMAL - Russell C. Williams, 97, of Normal passed away December 12, 2021. He was born March 16, 1924, to Chester and Sadie (Wright) Williams, and married the love of his life, Edna Zimmerman on March 11, 1950, in Saybrook, IL. She precedes him in passing.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Pat Zimmerman; special niece, Cheryl (Dale) West; and many nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in passing by his parents; and siblings: Mary, Oliver, and Arthur Williams.

Russell was a hardworking man who served our country in the US Army during the Korean war. He later retired from Modahl and Scott after 27 years of employment. Russell loved his family and will be missed greatly by those he has left behind.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Saybrook Wesbein United Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.