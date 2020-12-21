Ruth Ann Hieronymus

July 4, 1934 - Dec. 16, 2020

ATLANTA - Ruth Ann Hieronymus, 86, of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with loving family members by her side.

Ruth Ann was born July 4, 1934, the sixth of six children, to Rev. Austin P. and Ada Benjamin in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Medaryville (IN) High School in 1952 as class valedictorian. She attended Lincoln Bible Institute where she met the love of her life, the Rev. Lynn Hieronymus. They married Aug. 16, 1953 in Attica, IN. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1989.

Ruth Ann ministered with Lynn at Attica (IN) Christian Church, Cicero (IN) Christian Church, and Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta. They were a good team serving the Lord together for 36 years. She helped in the music and children's programs, and loved playing piano and singing for services. After Lynn passed away, she took over his role as "Godfather" of the students of Timothy Hall at Lincoln Christian College.

Born on the 4th of July, Ruth Ann was a firecracker in many ways. She was patriotic, often decked out in her favorite colors: red, white, and blue. She never knew a stranger and was known for her gift of gab. She was the most caring and loving person you would ever know.

An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Redbird Ruth was featured at Busch Stadium this season with her own life-size cutout.

Ruth Ann worked at the Atlanta Grade School Library for 27 years and was crossing guard for 30 years. She worked at the Atlanta Public Library for 24 years as children's librarian. She loved serving as the town and library's ambassador to world-wide visitors traveling Route 66. She was a Foster Grandparent at Washington-Monroe Elementary in Lincoln for 11 years.

Mrs. Hi was named 2004 Grand Marshal for the Atlanta Fall Festival. She and dear friend, Betty Jo Phillips, were famous for their "Sour Notes" duet and sang for community programs.

Ruth Ann was Honorary Chairperson for the 2012 Relay for Life of Logan County. She was a three-time cancer survivor and served as a Reach to Recovery Volunteer and captain of the Northern Lites Team for 19 years. In 2013, she was honored by Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn as Illinois Volunteer of the Year.

Ruth Ann was a member of Lincoln Christian University Alumni and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was also employed by Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois and served on the Board of Directors.

She loved and cherished her two sons: Kent (Cari) of Atlanta and Kevin (Kami) of Princeton, who survive; four grandchildren: Dr. Staci Hieronymus, Joshua Hieronymus, Brooke Hieronymus, and Brynn Hieronymus; three great-grandchildren: Azul, Jacinth and Magenta; and six nephews and five nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and five siblings: Esther Huston, Lois McCarter, Mary Clark, Dr. Paul Benjamin, and Ellen Virginia Benjamin in infancy.

A private graveside service will be held at the Atlanta Cemetery.

A virtual memorial is planned for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. A celebration of Redbird Ruth's Life is also planned for July 4, 2021, on her birthday.

Memorials may be directed to the Dr. M. Lynn and Ruth Ann Hieronymus Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus Drive, Lincoln, IL.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.