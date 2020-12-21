Menu
Ruth Ann Hieronymus
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Ruth Ann Hieronymus

July 4, 1934 - Dec. 16, 2020

ATLANTA - Ruth Ann Hieronymus, 86, of Atlanta, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with loving family members by her side.

Ruth Ann was born July 4, 1934, the sixth of six children, to Rev. Austin P. and Ada Benjamin in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Medaryville (IN) High School in 1952 as class valedictorian. She attended Lincoln Bible Institute where she met the love of her life, the Rev. Lynn Hieronymus. They married Aug. 16, 1953 in Attica, IN. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1989.

Ruth Ann ministered with Lynn at Attica (IN) Christian Church, Cicero (IN) Christian Church, and Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta. They were a good team serving the Lord together for 36 years. She helped in the music and children's programs, and loved playing piano and singing for services. After Lynn passed away, she took over his role as "Godfather" of the students of Timothy Hall at Lincoln Christian College.

Born on the 4th of July, Ruth Ann was a firecracker in many ways. She was patriotic, often decked out in her favorite colors: red, white, and blue. She never knew a stranger and was known for her gift of gab. She was the most caring and loving person you would ever know.

An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, Redbird Ruth was featured at Busch Stadium this season with her own life-size cutout.

Ruth Ann worked at the Atlanta Grade School Library for 27 years and was crossing guard for 30 years. She worked at the Atlanta Public Library for 24 years as children's librarian. She loved serving as the town and library's ambassador to world-wide visitors traveling Route 66. She was a Foster Grandparent at Washington-Monroe Elementary in Lincoln for 11 years.

Mrs. Hi was named 2004 Grand Marshal for the Atlanta Fall Festival. She and dear friend, Betty Jo Phillips, were famous for their "Sour Notes" duet and sang for community programs.

Ruth Ann was Honorary Chairperson for the 2012 Relay for Life of Logan County. She was a three-time cancer survivor and served as a Reach to Recovery Volunteer and captain of the Northern Lites Team for 19 years. In 2013, she was honored by Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn as Illinois Volunteer of the Year.

Ruth Ann was a member of Lincoln Christian University Alumni and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was also employed by Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois and served on the Board of Directors.

She loved and cherished her two sons: Kent (Cari) of Atlanta and Kevin (Kami) of Princeton, who survive; four grandchildren: Dr. Staci Hieronymus, Joshua Hieronymus, Brooke Hieronymus, and Brynn Hieronymus; three great-grandchildren: Azul, Jacinth and Magenta; and six nephews and five nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and five siblings: Esther Huston, Lois McCarter, Mary Clark, Dr. Paul Benjamin, and Ellen Virginia Benjamin in infancy.

A private graveside service will be held at the Atlanta Cemetery.

A virtual memorial is planned for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. A celebration of Redbird Ruth's Life is also planned for July 4, 2021, on her birthday.

Memorials may be directed to the Dr. M. Lynn and Ruth Ann Hieronymus Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus Drive, Lincoln, IL.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 21, 2020.
Margaret Wedoff
December 23, 2020
I knew Mrs. H as "Ruth." I was a Server at TGIFriday's. She came in once every week or two. She would usually sit in my section to have dinner. She loved to talk about anything. Her husband, the Cardinal's, and being born of the 4th of July. The whole wait staff loved to listen to her and chat with her. She always had a warm smile and you could tell she was a true gem. She gave me her card once. I still have it somewhere. The card was like a business card for people to reach a sweet lady. I worked there in the early to mid 2000's and haven't seen Ruth since, but I have thought about her from time to time. She left a mark on my life. My condolences to her family. I'm sure she is rejoicing with our Lord and she gets to be with her husband again!
Greg @ TGIFriday's in Bloomington
December 22, 2020
Jason Norman
December 21, 2020
Mrs, Hi. Was the most Beautiful Person ever. She was a safe place for so many including Myself and My Children. We have now lost this Treasure, only for Her to be with the Good Lord and finish Her Beautiful Work. We will miss You so much. Mrs. Hi. Love Always LaDonna & Family.
LaDonna Gresham Polen
Friend
December 19, 2020
She was a wonderful person. Grandma Hi will be very missed.
Rita Everson
Coworker
December 19, 2020
I am grateful to Ruth for witnessing to me years ago. I believe
I would've never come to the Lord if she had'nt spent time talking to
me. The most important decision of my life, Ruth was a wonderful guide. Thank God for her, beautiful life , servant of God.



Sylvia Wilson
Friend
December 19, 2020
My heart goes to your family during this time of transition but you must rejoice that she is with Lynne and our Lord. Ruthann was my childhood mentor in so many ways. I remember her wedding day at the Attica Christian Church and what a beautiful bride she was. My parents were mentors to both Lynn and Ruthann in what I believe to be their first church to which they ministered. Dad and Lynn studied the scriptures together and often prayed and shared insights being educators. I still have Dad’s Greek Bible. Know your parents were my measuring stick of a wonderful Christian couple. Your family will be in my continued prayers.

Francie Evans Stafford.
Francie Staffird
Friend
December 18, 2020
