Ruth Elaine Holub
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Ruth Elaine Holub

Sept. 16. 1938 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Ruth Elaine Holub age 82 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:38 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. She was cremated there will be no service. Private inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL at a at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ruth was born September 16, 1938 in Normal, IL the daughter of Dr. John J. and Vivian L. Smith Holub.

Surviving is her sister, J. Ann Holub, Bloomington, IL.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents.

Ruth was a social worker in Chicago, IL for over five years. She enjoyed horseback riding.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
I had the pleasure of meeting Ruth as a receptionist in a physicians office. She and I would visit upon her appointments. She was so sweet and my heart goes out to her family.
Peggy Ingram
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Ruth´s passing. She was a sweet, kind, and smart lady. I only wish I had known her longer. Ann, I am truly sorry for your loss.
Chris Adelman
December 13, 2020
