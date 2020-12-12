Ruth Elaine Holub

Sept. 16. 1938 - Dec. 9, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Ruth Elaine Holub age 82 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:38 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. She was cremated there will be no service. Private inurnment will be at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL at a at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ruth was born September 16, 1938 in Normal, IL the daughter of Dr. John J. and Vivian L. Smith Holub.

Surviving is her sister, J. Ann Holub, Bloomington, IL.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents.

Ruth was a social worker in Chicago, IL for over five years. She enjoyed horseback riding.

