Ruth Marilyn Barnard

Sept. 28, 1927 - Nov. 24, 2020

SARASOTA, Florida - Ruth Marilyn Barnard died November 24, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Ruth was born in Bloomington, Illinois on September 28, 1927 to Freeman and Irene Poole White. She married her high school sweetheart, Willliam (Bill) Barnard, in 1947 and spent nearly 60 years with him until his death in 2006. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1945 and was active with her alumni group until her move to Florida in 2016.

Ruth served as a secretary throughout the years but her love and commitment to her family was the legacy of her life. She was a passionate supporter of Illinois Wesleyan University basketball and served many years as the fans' trip planner for "away" games, arranging for food, lodging and "Ruth's bus". She also was a life-long member of Park United Methodist Church where she served in many leadership roles. Ruth was a Life-Time member of Bloomington-Normal Women's Club serving as president several terms. In Sarasota, she was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister, Carole Johnson. She is survived by daughters, Deb Hays, Sarasota , Florida and Becky Tavares, Virginia. Also surviving are her beloved grandsons, Brandon, Christopher, Nathan and Jonathon Mitchell and Troy Leach and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a niece, nephew and several great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted remotely via First Congregational, UCC Sarasota Facebook on December 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM, EST and a graveside service will follow in Spring, 2021 in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to either of Ruth's churches or a charity of the giver's choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.