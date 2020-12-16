Menu
Ruth E. McWhorter
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Ruth E. McWhorter

June 25, 1931 - Dec. 15, 2020

FAIRBURY - Ruth E. McWhorter, 89 of Fairbury, died at 6:35 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Private graveside services have been held at Forrest Twp. Cemetery, Forrest. Memorials may be made to the Fairbury Food Pantry. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

She was born June 25, 1931 in Melvin, a daughter of Bernie L. and Hazel Sheppard White. She married Owen McWhorter on September 30, 1950 in Forrest. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2017.

Survivors include her children: Ronald (Denise) McWhorter of San Bernardino, CA, Rick (Sue) McWhorter of Bloomington, John (Ruth) McWhorter of Fairbury, Mark (Kathy) McWhorter of East Dundee, Susan (Greg) Myers of Fairbury and Michael (Gingie) McWhorter of Fairbury; 19 grandchildren: Jeff McWhorter, Chris McWhorter, Corey (Kim) McWhorter, Courtney McWhorter, Josh McWhorter, Christina McWhorter, Leah McWhorter, Nick (JoAnne) McWhorter, Jake (Tiffany) McWhorter, Summer McWhorter, Shannon Welch, Andrew McWhorter, Zachary McWhorter, Cody Levin, Fallon Levin, Logan Levin, Nathan (Kristy) Myers, Jason (Jennifer) Myers and Ryan (Tiffany) Myers; 11 great-grandchildren: Drew, Caden, Trey, Crue, Kia and Thomas McWhorter and Holden, Lincoln, Cavinder, Owen and Olivia Myers; brothers: David White of Santa Rosa, CA and Larry White of St. Mary's, GA; and sister-in-law, Barbara White of Champaign.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Marlene Anderson; three brothers: Lloyd Custer, Bernie White, and Robert Custer; and sisters-in-law: Sylvia White and Theresa Custer.

Ruth graduated from Forrest High School in 1949. She attended Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby, IL. She was a Food Service Supervisor for many years at the Forrest schools and several nursing homes in Galesburg, Streator, and Tampa, FL.

Ruth taught Sunday School for many years at the Forrest Church of God. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 205 in Forrest for eight years. Her hobbies were sewing, quilting and painting. Her grandchildren enjoyed many painting lessons and her homemade quilts. Ruth loved cooking and time spent with her family.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
We were able to talk to her within the past few months. We did not know that would be the last time we talked. Kathy and I did get to say we loved her. So sorry to hear of her passing. She is with her "Bugsy" now. I will miss getting birthday cards from her. Should have known something was wrong when didn´t get one this year.
Kathy and Larry White
December 17, 2020
