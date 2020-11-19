Ruth Slagell

April 24, 1926 - Nov. 16, 2020

NORMAL - Ruth Slagell, 94 of Normal passed away November 16, 2020 at Carle Bromenn in Normal.

There will be a private service for Ruth. Interment will be in Waldo Township Cemetery near Flanagan. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Ruth was born April 24, 1926 in Flanagan, the daughter of Milo and Rose (Bachman) Zehr. She married Robert Slagell, who preceded her In death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Edward; sisters: Fern Welsh, Eileen Lueck and brother Paul Zehr; sisters-in-law: Myrna Park, and Betty Slagell; brothers-in-law: Roger Slagell and Delmar Slagell.

She is survived by a son Greg Slagell of Gridley; sister-in-law, Wilma Zehr and many nieces and nephews.

She farmed with her husband and was an employee of the former Pontiac National Bank for 30 years.

She had many hobbies and interests. She loved her family and many friends. She did her best to live out her faith. She will be missed by many.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie View Mennonite Church in Flanagan.

