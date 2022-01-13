Ryan C. Lindsay

Feb. 4, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Ryan C. Lindsay, age 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at his residence. Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no service.

The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Ryan was born February 4, 1946, in Minonk, IL, the son of Preston and Leora Kief Lindsay.

He married Winifred Mullan in 2003. She survives.

Also surviving are his two sons: Richard (Kiera Hester) Pigott, Bloomington, IL, Alfred Pigott, Bloomington, IL; daughter, Gina (Stevie) Shields, Northern Ireland; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Dave Lindsay, Minonk, IL; seven nephews: Steve, Jim, Paul (Susan), Timmy (Augusta) , Davy (Jen), Ric Julie) , Preston (Teresa); two nieces: Vikie (Eric) and Minnie.

Ryan is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Preston; and one sister, Mary.

Ryan had worked at Mitsubishi Motors, Normal, IL, for 20-years retiring in 2008.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.