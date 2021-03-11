Menu
Samuel J. Harms
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Musselman Memorial Homes - Lexington Chapel
102 E Main St
Lexington, IL

Samuel J. Harms

Oct. 17, 1917 - March 7, 2021

LEXINGTON - Samuel J. Harms, 103, of Lexington, IL passed away at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Heritage Health, El Paso, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded and a family graveside service will be in Lawndale Cemetery, Colfax, IL at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Servants of Our Lord Ministry, P.O. Box 224, Lexington, IL 61753.

Sam was born October 17, 1917 in Forrest, IL the son of Mano and Anna Metz Harms. He married LaVerne H. Petersen on January 2, 1940 in Colfax, IL. They shared 79 years together and she died February 21, 2019. Surviving are three children: Loren (Linda) Harms and Larry (Barb) Harms both of Lexington and Karen (Mark) Young of Bloomington; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; two brothers: Ed (Thelma) Harms of Forrest and Donald Harms of Fairbury; and one sister Verna Ripsch of Morris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters, and one grandson. Sam was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington. He was a lifelong farmer and farmed in the Lexington area for 81 years. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed his family. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health, El Paso and Carle Hospice for their loving care.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a legacy to leave for his family. My sincere sympathy to all of you.
Cheryl rork
March 18, 2021
What a life well lived! Praying for the family. He will be missed. Cherish those many, many years of memories.
Linda Winterland
March 12, 2021
I´m sorry to hear this...your dad was such a nice, kind man.
Rich and Jamie Zeller
March 11, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers are with all of Sam's Family. He was one of the most kind, fun loving man I've ever had the privilege to know. He always put a Smile on My Face May you rest in peace. You will all be missed by many. Fly High Sam. ~Lori ~
Lori Shepard
March 11, 2021
What a great man. You all are in my prayers.
Dale E Harms
March 11, 2021
