Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra E. Lawyer
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1943
DIED
October 13, 2020
BLOOMINGTON - Sandra Ellen Lawyer, 77 of Bloomington passed away at her residence Tuesday October 13, 2020.

She was born October 5, 1943 to Oscar and Anna (Robertson) Smith in Watseka, IL.

Sandra is survived by her ex-husband Bud Lawyer, grandsons Steven Lawyer and Travis Kessinger; brother Bob Smith, sister Barb Barton; step-grandchildren Amber McWhorter, Kyle Kessinger, and Brandon Kessinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Julie Lawyer, and Brother Bill Smith.

Sandra participated in a variety of sports, including: bowling, golfing, and swimming. She was an avid watcher of the Bears, Cubs, and Bulls and could be counted on to watch the PGA. Sandra loved reading and playing all sorts of games such as board, card, and trivia games. Her biggest hobby was collecting things. Sandra's grandsons remember her collection of postcards most of all.

Visitation will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.