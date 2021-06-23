Menu
Sandra Hursey
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Sandra Hursey

Sept. 16, 1939 - June 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Sandra Hursey, 81, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home.

Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Bishop Edward T. McGhee officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home.

Inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice Care.

Sandra was born to the union of Elder Aubrey E. Hursey, Sr. and Almeta E. (Jackson) Hursey on September 16, 1939 in Bloomington. Sandra attended Bloomington Pubic Schools Working at ISU until she retired in 2004. She gave her life to Christ at an early age.

Sandra was married to Larry Herman and to that union she has to cherish her memories, children: Andrea Herman and Kenneth (Mauria) Herman, both of Bloomington, Shawne Herman and Dawne Herman, both of Jacksonville, FL, and Orlando (Ruthie) Conners of Waukegan, IL; sixteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren; three sisters: Phyllis Thomas, Deborah Hursey, and Carolyn Tice all of Bloomington; two sisters-in-law: Mary Hursey of Bloomington and Tami Hursey of NC; best friend of seventy-nine years, Rosie Minjarez; and friend Bea Westbrook; god-daughter, Anna Strong; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elder Aubrey E. Hursey, Sr. and Almeta E. (Jackson) Hursey; Larry Herman; great-grandson, Preston Smith; sister, Shirley Williams; and brothers, Robert Hursey, Sr. and Aubrey Hursey II.

Online condolences and memories of Sandra may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Jun
25
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My prayers are with the family of Sandra Hursey she was a good woman and she will be truly missed
Tammi Cail
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss sending prayers and deepest condolences to the family
Tammy Brown
Family
June 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. She leaves knowing she raised great kids. Hugs
Lori Druin
Friend
June 23, 2021
I've known this lady forever. May she rest in eternal Peace with Our Lord God
Bunny
June 23, 2021
Forever in my heart
Veda Moore
Family
June 22, 2021
