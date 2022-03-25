Sandra A. Liebolt

March 4, 1943 - March 21, 2022

NORMAL - Sandra A. Liebolt, 79, of Normal, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born March 4, 1943 to Dorcas Liebolt and step-father, John Imthurn.

Surviving are her sisters: Linda Cutright and Nancy (Dale) White; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in passing by her parents; and brother-in-law, Ron Cutright.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with a private family service at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.