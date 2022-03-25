Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra A. Liebolt
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Sandra A. Liebolt

March 4, 1943 - March 21, 2022

NORMAL - Sandra A. Liebolt, 79, of Normal, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born March 4, 1943 to Dorcas Liebolt and step-father, John Imthurn.

Surviving are her sisters: Linda Cutright and Nancy (Dale) White; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in passing by her parents; and brother-in-law, Ron Cutright.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with a private family service at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.