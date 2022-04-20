Sandra Lou Knobeloch Phelps

Oct. 31, 1963 - April 15, 2022

MINIER - Sandra Lou Knobeloch Phelps, 58, of Minier, gained her way to her heavenly home on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Born October 31, 1963 to Dave and Eileen Knobeloch. Her dad preceded her in death.

Her mother and sister, Cindy (Dave) Peek survive. She also has two beautiful daughters: Ashley (Eric) Bender and Lacy (Tyler) Speirs; three grandchildren; two nieces: Jessica (Noah) Zehr and Katie Peek; and one nephew, Taylor Peek. She has two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Sandy was employed at the Mackinaw IGA Store and also assisted with the care of a special lady in Minier.

She loved watching the Cardinal and Dallas Cowboy games and enjoyed her time with family and friends.

Visitation will be at the Armington Christian Church on Friday, April 22, from 10:00 to 12:00 with funeral services immediately following. Burial will be at a later date. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Armington Christian Church.

