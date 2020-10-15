BLOOMINGTON - Sarah Jane Shipley, 68, of Bloomington passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home surrounded by family.

She was born December 5, 1951 to Richard R. and Holley (Adair) Randolph in Lincoln, IL. She married Marty Shipley on June 26, 1982 in Normal. He survives.

She is also survived by her daughter Jenny (Mike Belki) Cheek of Washington D.C., granddaughter Matilda Belki; sisters Laura Baue (Charles) of Bloomington and Ruth Gordon (Glenn) of Atlanta, IL.; and numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother David, and son-in-law Michael McAbee.

A graduate of Atlanta High School and Illinois State University, Sarah worked in the insurance industry for more than 45 years, primarily for State Farm where she was an IT professional until her 2014 retirement. She was also a dedicated fitness instructor, who loved sharing aerobics, Zumba, Pilates and more with countless students over the years. Her most treasured role was being "Yaya" to her beloved granddaughter.

Cremation rites have been accorded; East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomington Public Library, Planned Parenthood of Illinois, or the Community Cancer Center Foundation.