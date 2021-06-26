Menu
Sasha Gale Cook
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Sasha Gale Cook

Nov. 27, 1992 - June 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Sasha Gale Cook, 28 of Bloomington, IL, passed away 12:41 AM June 22, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

A memorial service will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Sasha was born November 27, 1992 in Titusville, PA the daughter of Timothy and Heidi (Gettig) Cook.

Survivors include her parents, Tim and Heidi Cook, Clinton, IL; siblings: Sean Cook, Normal, IL, Chance Cook, Clinton, IL, and Tabatha Cook, Clinton, IL; along with her cat, she loved deeply, Luna.

Sasha worked for Securitas Security Services as a security guard at Westminster Village in Bloomington, IL. She loved reading, and horse riding and was working towards becoming a veterinarian technician.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Christopher Banks
August 7, 2021
Rest in peace Sasha. Really miss you! You're the best. Miss talking to you about so many books and about Luna and so many other things. Will Miss you friend. You were sunshine to so many. You are an angel for sure.
Vicki Johnson
Work
June 29, 2021
RIP Sasha!! I already miss you so much! Fly high sweet angel. I'm sure I'll never meet another soul like you! You always made me laugh & you always saw the best in everyone!
Brittany Klein
June 26, 2021
