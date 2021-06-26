Sasha Gale Cook

Nov. 27, 1992 - June 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Sasha Gale Cook, 28 of Bloomington, IL, passed away 12:41 AM June 22, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

A memorial service will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.

Sasha was born November 27, 1992 in Titusville, PA the daughter of Timothy and Heidi (Gettig) Cook.

Survivors include her parents, Tim and Heidi Cook, Clinton, IL; siblings: Sean Cook, Normal, IL, Chance Cook, Clinton, IL, and Tabatha Cook, Clinton, IL; along with her cat, she loved deeply, Luna.

Sasha worked for Securitas Security Services as a security guard at Westminster Village in Bloomington, IL. She loved reading, and horse riding and was working towards becoming a veterinarian technician.