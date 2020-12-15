Menu
Sharon Engle
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Sharon Engle

April 8, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, IL - Sharon Engle, 81, of Bloomington, IL passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her private family visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Becks Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Grandson, Nathan Holt, will officiate a graveside service at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL at 12:30 PM where friends and family are welcome to join. (Masks required)

Sharon was born April 8, 1939 in Peoria, IL to Eloise Burris and Clyde Graham.

Surviving are her sons: Rick Holt (Wendy), John Holt (Marlene), and daughter, Vonnie Smith (Rich); twelve grandchildren: Mindy, Heather, Amber, Garrett, Dustin, Jenny (Mike), Jason (Taryn), Nathan (Devon), Kelsey, Rich, Cyndy and Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren: Kerrington, Ronnie, Kaylee, Caleb, Ethan, Dalton, Karley, Hailee, Reagan, Kennedy, Josiah, Eliza, Evelyn and Scooter; and one great great-granddaughter, Nova Mae.

Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Holt; her sisters: Donna Tuttle, Michaeleen Hawkins, and both parents.

Sharon was a collector of many things but cherished her family most of all. She was a big fan of Toby Keith and Ricky Lynn Gregg and enjoyed their live music. She was a long time friend of singer, Billy "Crash" Craddock and once captured his photo that was used for an album cover.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at:

www.beck memorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL
Dec
18
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Park Lawn Cemetery
Danvers, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Sharon, at a Billy Crash Craddock show, in the late 70´s. She became a friend. My favorite thing about her was the fact that she said whatever came to mind. I knew she´d always be good for a laugh. I´m sorry her family and friends, lost such a unique spirit.
Sharon (Shari) Bell
December 16, 2020
I´m sorry for your loss Sharon was a great person I always in joyed talking to her at Slick Rick´s
Leslie & Elizabeth Boswell
December 15, 2020
