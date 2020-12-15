Sharon Engle

April 8, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, IL - Sharon Engle, 81, of Bloomington, IL passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her private family visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Becks Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Grandson, Nathan Holt, will officiate a graveside service at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL at 12:30 PM where friends and family are welcome to join. (Masks required)

Sharon was born April 8, 1939 in Peoria, IL to Eloise Burris and Clyde Graham.

Surviving are her sons: Rick Holt (Wendy), John Holt (Marlene), and daughter, Vonnie Smith (Rich); twelve grandchildren: Mindy, Heather, Amber, Garrett, Dustin, Jenny (Mike), Jason (Taryn), Nathan (Devon), Kelsey, Rich, Cyndy and Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren: Kerrington, Ronnie, Kaylee, Caleb, Ethan, Dalton, Karley, Hailee, Reagan, Kennedy, Josiah, Eliza, Evelyn and Scooter; and one great great-granddaughter, Nova Mae.

Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Holt; her sisters: Donna Tuttle, Michaeleen Hawkins, and both parents.

Sharon was a collector of many things but cherished her family most of all. She was a big fan of Toby Keith and Ricky Lynn Gregg and enjoyed their live music. She was a long time friend of singer, Billy "Crash" Craddock and once captured his photo that was used for an album cover.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

