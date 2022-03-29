Menu
Sharon K. Foley

Sharon K. Foley

July 31, 1946 - March 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Sharon K. Foley, 75, of Bloomington, IL passed away on March 10, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

Visitation at Evergreen Cemetery on March 31, 2022 at Noon to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services following.

Sharon was born to Benjamin and Norma (Gibson) Boitnott on July 31, 1946. She married Joseph W. Foley October 13, 1961.

Surviving are two sons: Mark of Bloomington, IL and John (Amanda) of Lincoln, IL; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers: Merle (Joyce) of Chester, VA, Leonard (Gerri) of Bloomington, IL; two sisters: Sandi Mann of Roanoke, VA and Brenda David of Largo, FL; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons: Robert and James; two daughters: Sharon Foley and Annette Peck; one brother, Earl; one sister, Stella May; and one great-grandchild.

Sharon worked at Home Sweet Home Mission and Peace Meal for many years. She enjoyed gardening, picnics, the demolition derby, animals, the County Fair and spending time with her family.

She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 29, 2022.
