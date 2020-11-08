Shawn Michael Moore

Jan. 7, 1988 - Nov. 5, 2020

CHENOA - Shawn Michael Moore, 32, of Chenoa, IL, passed away tragically in an accident, Thursday, November 5, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded. Services planned by the family will be held at the River of Life Outreach Church in Meadows close to Chenoa, IL at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Memorial's in honor of Shawn may be made to the Shawn Michael Moore Fund at Heartland State Bank in Chenoa, IL. Calvert Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Shawn was born in Pontiac, Illinois on January 7, 1988. He was the son of Steven Allen and Tammy Rene (France) Moore. He married Shana Caton on September 15, 2018 at their home in Chenoa, IL. She survives in Chenoa.

He is also survived by his son, Corbin Moore of Chenoa; stepchildren: Bryce Stokes of Chenoa, Cassandra Stokes of Chenoa, Allysa (Skylar) Lessman of Cornell; brothers: Bradley Moore of Chatsworth, Jesse Moore of Nolensville, TN, Samuel Moore of Chatsworth; sisters: Linda (Frank) Turner of Chenoa, Brenda (Dale) Schott of Blackstone, IL; father-in-law, Dale (Letitia) Stokes of Graymont, IL; granddaughter, Paisley Lessman of Cornell and his maternal grandmother, Vicky Moore of Chatsworth.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lynse Stokes; paternal grandparents, Lyman Max and Linda J. Moore; maternal grandparents, Isabelle and William "Bill" Dike

Shawn graduated from Prairie Central High School in 2007 and then signed up to serve in the United States Navy. He attended the Chatsworth United Methodist Church and the River of Life Outreach Church in Chenoa. He worked as a Technical Machine Operator for PTC Alliance in Fairbury, IL.

He was an avid gun owner and enjoyed all of his trips to the range with his family. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He spent some of his free time tree trimming and roofing with his father-in-law Dale and his wife Letitia.

In life Shawn wanted nothing more than to be a good husband and father which grew him into a loving father and family man. He will be missed by all his friends and family and held in their hearts forever.

