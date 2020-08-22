BLOOMINGTON - Shawn Patrick Blue, 42, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:05 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at his residence.

His memorial service will be at noon Monday at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with the Rev. Kendall Coffman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Shawn was born July 1, 1978, in Normal, a son of Ronald K. and Janet McClellan Blue.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Janet Blue; brother, Robert, Peoria; one nephew, Ryan Blue; two nieces, Paige Blue and Morgan Blue, all of Normal; four cousins, Kathleen McClellan Sain, California; Matthew McClellan, Washington, D.C.; Shannon Blue Clark, Florida; and Corey Blue, Kentucky; his sister-in-law, Michelle Blue, Normal; aunt, Marialys McClellan, Bloomington; uncles and aunts, Larry (Arlene) Blue, Brian (Joyce) Blue, all of Florida. Shawn is also survived by his constant companions, his beloved yorkies, Sudella and Hercules.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ron; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Georgia Blue; maternal grandparents John and Eileene McClellan; and his uncle, Dan McClellan.

He worked at State Farm Insurance, Bloomington, served proudly in the Army for six years, graduated from Normal Community High School in 1997.

Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family, nephew and nieces, collecting various holiday hats, crazy shaped coffee mugs, listening to music and audio books. He is described by those who knew him as a jokester, kind lovinghearted, and ornery, but was always very caring, loving, helpful and teasing those he loved (especially his mother) and Sue Brandt who he affectionately referred to as "Mommy Blue."

Shawn was a loving and fierce protective son and loved his nephew and nieces. He was the kind of person that would do anything for anyone, but would often show you how to do it rather than do it for you all the time.

Memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, IL 61761; or Lexington Community Church, 805 S. Pine St., Lexington, IL 61753; or his family.

