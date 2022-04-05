Menu
Shawna Lynn Mangold
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Shawna Lynn (Hendrick) Mangold

March 16, 1976 - April 1, 2022

MORTON - Shawna Lynn (Hendrick) Mangold, 46, of Morton, passed away, Friday, April 1, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on March 16, 1976, in Peoria to Ken and Debbie (Witherell) Hendrick. She married Jason Mangold on March 31, 2001 in Peoria.

Surviving are her husband, Jason of Morton; her parents, Ken and Debbie Hendrick of Washington; one sister, Kylie (Josh) Sarber of Festus, MO; two brothers: Adam (Melissa) Hendrick of Morton and Chase Hendrick and family of MO; her nieces and nephews: Addie Lynn, Duke, and Hudson Hendrick and Quinn, Henley and Arden Sarber; her father-in-law, Steve Mangold of Delavan; and close friends, Chris and Amy Hutt. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Susie Mangold and her grandparents, Arden and Phyllis Witherell.

Shawna was a Fleet Operations Manager at Growmark. She was a dearly loved wife, daughter, sister, friend and the best Nana in the world.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A private burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners' Association.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 5, 2022.
