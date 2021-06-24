Menu
Shirley A. Gillenwater
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Shirley A. Gillenwater

Dec. 4, 1934 - June 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Shirley A. Gillenwater, 86, of Bloomington passed away at 6:41 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Shirley at 10 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Reverend Tammi Kessinger will officiate. There will be a visitation Friday, June 25, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington from 5-7 PM.

Shirley was born in Briscoe, MO on December 4, 1934, to Lawrence and Sadie (Briscoe) Wehmeier. She married Ernest Gillenwater in Peoria, IL on January 6, 1951. He preceded her in death July 31, 1994. She is also preceded in death by one son Timothy Eugene Gillenwater, one grandson Zackery Stephens, and one brother John Wehmeier.

Shirley is survived by four children: Ernie (Kathryn) Gillenwater of Bloomington, Teresa (Joe) Stephens of Normal, Jim (Brenda) Gillenwater of Kincaid, IL, Shirleen (Mike) Sapp of Bloomington; eleven grandchildren: Timothy Gillenwater, Christina Gillenwater, Jason (Sheila) Stephens, Travis Gillenwater, Brittany Haney, Abby May, Alyssa (Brandon) Meeks, Erika May, Jessica (Kyle) Nichols, Madison Sapp, McKenna Sapp; one brother Lawrence Wehmeier; and two sisters: Colleen (Marvin) Baum and Doris Creech.

Shirley worked over twenty-five years for Eureka Company on the Assembly Line. During the war she was part of the staff making grenades for the Military in the "Hut". For many years she attended the Nazarene Church in Bloomington and in more recent years attended First Assembly of God in Normal.

She was a loving woman who would take in anyone in need and was always willing to give of her time and money to help. She enjoyed crochet and jigsaw puzzles.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-shirley-gillenwater.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 24, 2021.
Aunt Shirley took me to my first day of school at Lincoln Elementary after we had moved away from Jackson Street. She was always willing to step in for her family. Mom had to work that day and my Dad was nearly always working double shifts. When I think back to how my aunts looked after all of us at some time or another, it makes me thankful for the people they were. She was the most gracious woman . If you ever needed help, she was available.Her soul and legacy lives on in her children and grands. May the Circle Be Unbroken.
Sandy Shelton Barth
Family
June 26, 2021
She was my favorite Aunt always loved her so much
Glenna
Family
June 25, 2021
