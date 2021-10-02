Menu
Shirley I. Metz
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Shirley I. Metz

March 26, 1931 - Sept. 30, 2021

FAIRBURY - Shirley I. Metz, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 5:05 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.

Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Metz was born March 26, 1931, in Bell Prairie Township, the daughter of Edward John and Flora (Sheppelman) Winterland. She married Elwyne E. Metz on June 19, 1949, in Fairbury. He died July 10, 2008.

Surviving are two sons: Roger (Lynn) Metz of Chatsworth and Ray Metz of Weaverville, NC; grandchildren: Derrek (Polly) Metz, Colleen (Greg) Hapke, and Alex (Audrey) Metz; seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Mrs. Metz was a secretary at FS in Piper City. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church Fairbury.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 2, 2021.
2 Entries
Roger, Ray, and family- we are so sorry to learn of Aunt Shirley´s passing. Know that she and you are in our prayers. I have such fond memories of our gatherings at Grandma & Grandpa Metz´s home- including your Mom´s tasty banana nut dish! Thinking of you at this sad time and sending love.
Terri Freehill-Davis
Family
October 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort as you grieve the loss of Shirley. I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Shirley at FS. She was the pleasant voice that greeted everyone when they called FS. Prayers and hugs to all!!
Judith Onken
October 2, 2021
