Shirley I. Metz

March 26, 1931 - Sept. 30, 2021

FAIRBURY - Shirley I. Metz, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 5:05 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.

Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Metz was born March 26, 1931, in Bell Prairie Township, the daughter of Edward John and Flora (Sheppelman) Winterland. She married Elwyne E. Metz on June 19, 1949, in Fairbury. He died July 10, 2008.

Surviving are two sons: Roger (Lynn) Metz of Chatsworth and Ray Metz of Weaverville, NC; grandchildren: Derrek (Polly) Metz, Colleen (Greg) Hapke, and Alex (Audrey) Metz; seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Mrs. Metz was a secretary at FS in Piper City. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church Fairbury.

