Shirley T. Morgan
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Shirley T. Morgan

Sept. 17, 1930 - Nov. 29, 2020

PONTIAC - Shirley T. Morgan, 90, of Cullom, Illinois passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:07 p.m.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley was born September 17, 1930, in Kankakee, Illinois, the daughter of Leslie and Theresa (Emling) Yeates. She married James Morgan on November 19, 1949. She is survived by her husband; her four children: Ellen (Jack) Boczek, Julie (Lee) Spacht, Jean (Tom) Dede, and Maureen (Bob) Bradley; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son: James who died at birth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the Dr. Robert Bradley Scholarship Endowment at ISU, Campus Box 8000 Normal, IL. 61790-8000 or to Sacred Heart Cemetery, PO Box 127, Campus, IL. 60920.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
