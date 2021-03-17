Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley A. Williams
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Shirley A. Williams

August 24, 1934 - March 13, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Shirley A. Williams, 86, of Bloomington, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She will be cremated, with a private celebration of her life at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born August 24, 1934 to Verlon Burt and Eva Beatrice (Yarber) Thorp. Shirley married the love of her life Wayne R. Williams, in Bloomington on June 13, 1954. After 57 years of marriage he passed on December 7, 2011.

She is survived by her children Linda S. (Ryan) Lay and Jeffrey D. (Sakuntala) Williams; her adored grandson Codi D. McWhorter; siblings Scarlett Kelly and Mike (Terri) Thompson; as well as several nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by many precious souls including infant daughter Lori Jean; siblings: Geraldine, Verlona, Victoria, Ralph and Naomi.

Shirley will be greatly missed, but remembered as a devoted wife, beloved mother and mother in law, cherished grandma, loving sister, aunt and friend.

Her family is very grateful to the staffs of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Hospice, for their care and assistance during these last days, as well as to her primary physician and his staff at Medical Hills whom she trusted, and guided us during her declining health. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beck Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.