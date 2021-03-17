Shirley A. Williams

August 24, 1934 - March 13, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Shirley A. Williams, 86, of Bloomington, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She will be cremated, with a private celebration of her life at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born August 24, 1934 to Verlon Burt and Eva Beatrice (Yarber) Thorp. Shirley married the love of her life Wayne R. Williams, in Bloomington on June 13, 1954. After 57 years of marriage he passed on December 7, 2011.

She is survived by her children Linda S. (Ryan) Lay and Jeffrey D. (Sakuntala) Williams; her adored grandson Codi D. McWhorter; siblings Scarlett Kelly and Mike (Terri) Thompson; as well as several nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by many precious souls including infant daughter Lori Jean; siblings: Geraldine, Verlona, Victoria, Ralph and Naomi.

Shirley will be greatly missed, but remembered as a devoted wife, beloved mother and mother in law, cherished grandma, loving sister, aunt and friend.

Her family is very grateful to the staffs of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Hospice, for their care and assistance during these last days, as well as to her primary physician and his staff at Medical Hills whom she trusted, and guided us during her declining health. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

