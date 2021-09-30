Sigrid Marilyn Garey

Sept. 28, 1938 - Sept. 28, 2021

HUDSON - Sigrid Marilyn Garey, 83, of Hudson, IL, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her daughter's home, in Bloomington, IL, surrounded by family.

Marilyn was born on September 28, 1938, at Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, IL, a daughter to William Dale and Ruth Millicent (Lucas) Miller.

She married Ted L. Garey on May 24, 1958, at East White Oak Church, Hudson, IL; the marriage ceremony was performed by Reverend Zehr. Together, Ted and Marilyn cherished 63 years of a wonderfully blessed marriage.

Ted, her husband survives along with their five children: Melody Phares, El Paso, Emery (Sandy) Garey of Hudson, Clint (Brenda) Garey of Atlanta, Becky (Kelly) Casali of Bloomington, and Chad (Denise) Garey of Carlock; one brother, Myron (Peggy) Miller of Carlock; they have been blessed with 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.

Marilyn was a member of the Danvers Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Danvers Baptist Church Missions Fund.

Visitation Service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., one hour, prior to the Memorial Service, which will be held at 2:00 p.m., at the Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, in El Paso, IL, with Pastor Bob Clark officiating. Burial Service will follow at Centennial Cemetery, Secor, IL.

As a young child, Marilyn helped her parents around the farm doing chores, which was gathering cows, from the pasture for milking, collecting eggs, canning food for the winter and making lye soap. Besides working on the farm, she was involved in 4-H and won many blue ribbons, at the county and state fairs, with her clothing designs, and her famous Cinnamon Rolls and Sugar Cookies.

Marilyn attended El Paso High School, where she actively participated in sports and many school clubs, including being a Librarian, where she met her high school sweetheart, Ted. She was also, the El Paso High School Homecoming Queen in 1956. When, Marilyn graduated in May 1956, at the age 17, she ventured out to Omaha, NE, where she attended the Radio and Electronic Technical Institute. Upon receiving her certification in Teletype and Ground Reservationist, she traveled to Chicago, IL, as, a stewardess of United Airlines, at Midway Airport. In 1958, Marilyn came back to El Paso, IL, and married her sweetheart, Ted. L Garey.

Marilyn was a full time mother with a full time career. She was a woman that could do it all and never failed to help others along the way. Her sense of humor and laughter were contagious and playing jokes on her husband and children were never ending.

She was an avid bowler, loved to shop, attend craft and antique markets and hold garage sales. Marilyn was a musician always playing her accordion, piano and organ. You could always find her singing at the piano or at her sewing machine making clothes, and blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn enjoyed traveling on vacation with her husband, Ted, to many places, but especially loved Arizona and Texas.

Marilyn served in the food industry for 37 years. She retired after 30 years, from Denny's Restaurant, in Bloomington, IL, as, a General Manager.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her family and especially her grandchildren, who always expected Grandma to bake those Cinnamon Rolls and Sugar Cookies for family gatherings.