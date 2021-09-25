Menu
Simon Joseph Amr
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Normal Community West High School

Simon Joseph Amr

March 11, 1993 - Sept. 21, 2021

NORMAL - Simon Joseph Amr, 28, a long time resident of Normal, Illinois, passed away on September 21, 2021. He was originally from Danville, Illinois and grew up in Normal. He attended Oakdale and Parkside schools and graduated from Normal West High School. He attended Eastern Illinois University and later completed an Audio engineering Certificate from Dark Horse Institute in Franklin, Tennessee. He lived briefly in Atlanta, Georgia where he was active in the television and movie industry there as a walk-on actor and networking in music production.

He was beloved by all for his wonderful sense of humor and his sensitivity to others. His dog of 19 years, Peanut, was almost always at his side until she passed away in 2020. He had recently become a fledgling gardener, but music was always his first love, and his true passion in life. He was accomplished on many instruments, especially guitar.

He leaves behind mother, Annilee Rohrscheib of Clinton; father, Ali Amr of Normal; sister, Mariam Cherry of Richmond, Virginia (and her husband, Robert Cherry and two nieces: Larkin and Mara Cherry) and grandmother, Emily Rohrscheib of Clinton; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins both in the States and around the world.

His passing was untimely, and he will be sorely missed by all. Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family and a memorial service is tentatively planned for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend in Central Illinois, with details to be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to ProducerGrind or to any organic gardening organization of choice.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Simon through his music and I still feel more heartbroken then ever due to his untimely death.. may he rest in peace
Dean Cutshaw
Friend
February 10, 2022
Simon, I am so saddened by your passing. We met at ISU and you (and Peanut) helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. Thank you for being such a bright light, for always making me feel important, and for giving the best hugs. I will forever miss you yelling "DANI!!!!!" every single time I walked into a room, and I hope you know you'll never be forgotten. Rest easy, friend.
Dani
Friend
October 22, 2021
I pray for peace for the family and friends of Simon. We shared a birthday. I met Simon as a customer at the pharmacy I work for. He had a great personality. He was so kind and funny. He was the type of person to make you smile and brighten your day. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Ellen
October 1, 2021
Annilee, I remember meeting Simon when your family had stopped by my mom and dad's while I was visiting there. He must have been around 12 years old. We started talking about his interest in guitar. He surprised and delighted me with his "old soul" knowledge of music and guitarists. He was a bright and shining soul even then and I never forgot him. We are so deeply saddened and will be thinking of you and Emily in the days ahead. And to Simon, we pray that you will be surrounded by the strains of your favorite songs as you journey on to a place of peace.
Cynthia and Mona Babcock
Family
September 29, 2021
Warner Hospital Family
September 28, 2021
Annilee and family - sending you hugs. Simon was a bright star! His smile lit up a room. His soul was full of kindness and love. I am so sorry for your loss. I've heard it said That people come into our lives for a reason Bringing something we must learn And we are led To those who help us most to grow If we let them And we help them in return Well, I don't know if I believe that's true But I know I'm who I am today Because I knew you.....
Anna Paxton
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your son. My heart breaks for you
Cindy Robb & Roger Robb
September 27, 2021
Simon, We worked together at Guitar Center near Atlanta. I was immediately drawn to your smile and laidback personality. When I found out you were also a producer, I was eager to collaborate with you. Then I heard you play the guitar and I couldn´t believe how nonchalant you were about your guitar playing. We ended up making some really good music together, and I will cherish it all forever. We also connected because of your love for animals. My dog was also named Peanut and she passed away earlier this year, give her a kiss for me. You truly were a unique, beautiful, funny, and inspiring soul. You will be missed so much.
Erin McCausland (EMAJIN)
Work
September 26, 2021
My heart broke when I read this! I have such wonderful memories of Simon in my 4 th grade class! He was such a joy! I am sending many thoughts and prayers to you all during this difficult time!
Connie Horvath
September 26, 2021
Dear Annilee, We are so saddened to hear about Simon´s passing. Please know that we are praying for you and your family. No words spoken or written can take the pain away, but please know that we are holding you in our hearts and surrounding you with hugs. Mary and Rudi Hofmann
Mary and Rudi Hofmann
September 26, 2021
We love you Simon. Thank you for always being the brightest light. I´ll finish those songs soon, okay? Rest easy big dog.
PJ (4TTICS)
September 26, 2021
Hey Simon, I met you at my job. You did music and I would always sing and you let me know how wonderful I sounded and how I should never give up. Well I tell you what Simon I´m not giving up. Your personality and energy was everything every time we saw one another. You will be missed "droppa"
Tequoia Smith
September 26, 2021
You been weighing on my mind heavy for days now. We usually talked atleast once a day and when I didn't hear from you I was very worried didn't really know who to contact. The last voice message you sent me means more to me then anything and im so heartbroken. I will forever keep all the videos and photos we shared close to my heart you were the most respectful caring person I ever met and so intelligent. I love you and one day ill meet you again on the other side.
Qweeny
September 26, 2021
Annilee and Mariam and family: I was so sad to read of Simon's passing. Just a few months ago I saw him at a concert with you, Annilee. What a handsome fellow he was, and so friendly. I hadn't seen him since he was a little boy. I'm sorry he left the world so early. From one dog-loving musician to another: Rest in peace, dear Simon. Heartfelt hugs to the family.
Char Fesler
September 25, 2021
Oh Annilee, I was dumbfounded when I saw this. How very awful this must be for you. I am so very sorry and am thinking of you with love.
Sandy Schaller
Other
September 25, 2021
Simon was indeed a wonderful child who grew into a lovely young man. It was our great privilege to have known and enjoyed him for the past 23 years. His memory will live on in our hearts. Our sympathies go out to all of you.
John and Linda (Moorhead) Manganaro
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results