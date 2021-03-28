Menu
Stan Albeck
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 E.
San Antonio, TX

Stan Albeck

May 17, 1931 – March 25, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Longtime Coach Stan Albeck passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, in San Antonio at his family home. He was 89.

Stan was born on May 17, 1931 in Chenoa, Illinois to Chad and Ruby Albeck. He graduated from both Bradley University and Michigan State University and later went on to be inducted into the Bradley University Sports Hall of Fame in 1981.

Stan's coaching career spanned 46 years and included stops in college, the ABA and the NBA. His first head coach job was at Adrian College in Michigan in 1956 and he later went on to have a very successful run at Northern Michigan University, where lifelong friendships were formed. He served as the head coach for multiple NBA teams throughout his career, including the San Antonio Spurs from 1980-1983. With close bonds formed, he and his wife Phyllis, made San Antonio their forever home. He was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Phyllis Albeck, his younger brother Steve Albeck, and grandson Chad Jones. He is survived by his brother George Albeck; and his five children: Gary, Sheree, Jon, Roger, and Julie. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

The family will have a private service on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Those who would like to attend virtually, may do so through his obituary page at www.porterloring.com, where you may also sign his guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Hospice, 10101 Reunion Pl. Ste. 980, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Service
11:00a.m.
through his obituary page at www.porterloring.com
IL
Porter Loring Mortuary North
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering Stan as one of the greatest coaches at Northern Michigan University. He was an exceptional and honorable man. My condolences to his family.
Doug Grossa
Friend
March 31, 2021
We are very sad to learn about his death. He was a very special person and very talented. Wishing your family peace and love and strength during this painful time. The Harry Smart Family
Robin A. Smart
March 29, 2021
Hermansville basketball tournament, U.P. of Michigan. Stan put on the Greatest exhibition of BB skills I have ever witnessed. He was voted MVP for the tournament. Outstanding coach at NMU and once you met him a friend for life. He and Phyllis were respected and loved by everybody in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. RIP
John & Susi Dahlke
Student
March 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. We were neighbors to Chad and Rudy in Chenoa. They were always kind to our family.
Jasper Bud Quain
March 28, 2021
Sending our deepest condolences to Stan's family and friends. He was a blessing to many.
Gina Coleman
Coworker
March 28, 2021
