Stan Albeck

May 17, 1931 – March 25, 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Longtime Coach Stan Albeck passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, in San Antonio at his family home. He was 89.

Stan was born on May 17, 1931 in Chenoa, Illinois to Chad and Ruby Albeck. He graduated from both Bradley University and Michigan State University and later went on to be inducted into the Bradley University Sports Hall of Fame in 1981.

Stan's coaching career spanned 46 years and included stops in college, the ABA and the NBA. His first head coach job was at Adrian College in Michigan in 1956 and he later went on to have a very successful run at Northern Michigan University, where lifelong friendships were formed. He served as the head coach for multiple NBA teams throughout his career, including the San Antonio Spurs from 1980-1983. With close bonds formed, he and his wife Phyllis, made San Antonio their forever home. He was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Phyllis Albeck, his younger brother Steve Albeck, and grandson Chad Jones. He is survived by his brother George Albeck; and his five children: Gary, Sheree, Jon, Roger, and Julie. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

The family will have a private service on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Those who would like to attend virtually, may do so through his obituary page at www.porterloring.com, where you may also sign his guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Hospice, 10101 Reunion Pl. Ste. 980, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.