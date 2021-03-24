Stanley Richard Jacobs

March 4, 1947 - March 14, 2021

CHENOA - Stanley Richard Jacobs, 74, of Largo, FL, formerly of Chenoa, passed away at 10:59 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, FL.

Stanley was born on March 4, 1947, in Fairbury, the first son of Richard Albert and Wiladene Joan Hewitt Jacobs. He was a 1965 graduate of Chenoa High School, and his classmates held a reunion for Stan, last July, in his honor. Stan graduated from Bradley University, and attended San Diego State University and Illinois State University. While a member of the Bradley Chorale, he sang on Broadway, in Washington D.C., and toured Europe.

Stan did extensive research into his family's genealogy and shared his knowledge with whoever asked. He made several trips to England, Ireland, Scotland, and Germany, where he found Jacobs relatives living and farming in the town of Lutheran.

Stan was a founding member of Kirk of the Lake Presbyterian Church of Pinellas County, FL, and served as Elder. He was a member of the Lake Seminole Presbyterian Church of Seminole, FL. He had a beautiful singing voice and sang with a German Lutheran Church Choir. He enjoyed classical music and opera, classic cars and auto shows, kayaking and sailing, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stan is survived by his father, Richard of Chenoa; siblings: Dr. Nancy (Kent) Contrucci of Caldwell, ID, Debbie (Bruce) Johnson of Lexington, Don (Barb) Jacobs of Chenoa, and Laurie (Lance) Sleeter of Lexington; AFS sister, Maureen (Ted) Sutherland of Edinburgh, Scotland; nieces and nephews: Rachel (Matt) Kridner of Chenoa; Ryan (Krystn) Johnson of Lexington, Sarah (Blake) Smith of Austin, TX, Jonathan Contrucci of Boise, ID, Bo (Maria) Sleeter of Lexington, Allison (Ben) Schmitt of Rockford, Emily Jacobs of Austin, TX, David (Sarah) Sleeter of Bloomington, and Andrew Jacobs of Bloomington; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; six aunts and uncles, including Norma Eash of Normal; numerous cousins, including Dr. Steve (Rozlyn) Scott and their son, Dr. Matthew Scott, all of Tampa; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wiladene; several aunts and uncles; and his grandparents.

A private memorial service was held at Christ Community Church of Chenoa, with Pastor Duane Otto officiating, the former Presbyterian Church where Stan was baptized. Burial was at Chenoa Township Cemetery. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, was in charge of arrangements.

His family would like to thank Steve, Roz, and Matt Scott for their loving care, time, and devotion to Stan for many years, especially during his illness.

Memorials may be made to the Chenoa Historical Society; Lexington Historical Society, "The Fort"; or the American Diabetes Association. A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.