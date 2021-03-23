Menu
Stephanie Kay Ehling Shoemaker
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
University High School
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Stephanie Kay Ehling Shoemaker

March 10, 1964 - March 20, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Stephanie Kay Ehling Shoemaker, 57 of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Stephanie's service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Following the service burial will take place at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be limited to 50 people at a time and masks are required for all who attend.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Stephanie was born on March 10, 1964 in Bloomington to Pete and Lois Ehling. After graduating from University High School in 1981, she went to Illinois State University to study Biology. Stephanie worked at Central Supply Company and Talbots.

She is preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey Dean Ehling, a sister Terri Sue Ehling, and her grandparents.

She is survived by her parents, Pete and Lois Ehling, Clinton; her three children: Tyler (Jessica) Shoemaker, Clinton; Brittany (Delayne) Durdle, Green Valley, IL; and Austin Shoemaker, Bloomington along with three grandchildren: Emmett, Avery, and Ethan.

Stephanie was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Mar
26
Service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bloomington, IL
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to your family.
Aloria King
June 13, 2021
I was saddened to read that Stephanie had died. I enjoyed her at Bent School as she was a wonderful helper and great mother. I was so glad to reconnect with her at Talbots. She was so proud of her children. Your entire family has my deepest sympathy.
Rita Hensley
April 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sorry for your loss.
Harvey & Margaret Walter(Dorothy's sister)
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss of your beautiful daughter, Stephanie. I remember her attending Wesley UMC when she was quite young. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. May you feel the love of Christ and that of family and friends close to you during this difficult time.
Carol Nygaard
March 24, 2021
