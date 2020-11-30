Stephany Brooke Melcher

Dec. 11, 1978 - Nov. 25, 2020

NORMAL - Stephany Brooke Melcher, 41, of Normal, IL, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Born December 11, 1978 in Bloomington, IL, Stephany was the youngest daughter of Steve and Brenda (Wilson) Melcher. She spent her childhood in Normal and graduated from Normal Community High School. After graduation, she completed a degree in Communication at Illinois State University and later received a certification in Hospitality from Les Roches Academy in Marbella, Spain. Her career was spent in the restaurant and hotel industries primarily in the Peoria and Bloomington, Illinois area.

Stephany was known for her magnetic personality with her high energy, snappy repartees and great sense of humor. Her presence seemed to brighten any room she entered. Having spent almost her entire life in the Bloomington/Normal area, she maintained lifelong relationships with the special friends she cherished. She was a giving and supportive volunteer of her time for a number of community-wide causes throughout the years. One of her main passions from early childhood throughout her life was her love for animals. She gave generously of her time and energy toward animal care, maintenance, rescue and fundraising.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents. She is survived by her parents of Sun City West, AZ; sister Ashley Melcher of Bloomington, IL and half-sister Tammy (Stacey) Hillis of Oolagah, OK; nephew Stephen Roberts of Normal, IL; niece Audrey Barbic and great-niece Ashlynn Roberts both of Bloomington, IL; and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is her partner and love of her life, Michael Olson, Normal.

Due to the Covid-19 risk at this time, the family has determined that a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in her name may be made to Wish Bone Canine Rescue at www.wishbonecaninerescue.org or Chestnut Health Systems at 1003 Martin Luther King Dr., Bloomington, IL 61701.