Stephen Craig Adams

Oct. 22, 1950 - Dec. 28, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Stephen Craig (Franklin) Adams was born in Iowa on October 22, 1950, the son of Suzanne (Renninger) Adams and adoptive father, Dale W. Adams. He married Mary P. (McCormick) Adams on November 17, 1974. He died peacefully at home in Normal, IL, on December 28, 2021.

Steve is survived by Mary, his wife of 47 years; a son, Andrew Stephen Adams (Amy Jo) of Troy, IL; a daughter Mary Katherine Fitzgerald (Lonnie) of Charleston, IL; and two grandchildren: Andrew Parker Adams, and Anna Tian Ci Adams. He is also survived by his siblings and their families from Burlington, IA.

A veteran of the Army, Steve served from 1969 - 1972, in South Korea and Germany as a journalist. Upon completion of his service, he enrolled at Illinois State University and graduated with degrees in English and Economics. He remained in the Bloomington-Normal area where he worked as an independent carpentry contractor for over three decades. Steve had the unique ability to envision a project and see it to completion. He took great pride in the quality of his work and service to his customers.

In his spare time Steve built and repaired personal computers, enjoyed gardening, organizing, maintaining his tools, creating with his hands, working outdoors, and watching Seinfeld, Star Trek, or a good action movie. Each of these hobbies was most cherished when he could experience them alongside his family.

Those who saw through his strong-willed, opinionated demeanor appreciated his humor, hard-work, and the care he expressed in his unique way. He will be missed.

A private graveside service will be held at Keens Chapel Cemetery in Farina, IL, at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Any memorials can be made out to hospice who served the family faithfully over the last five months.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.