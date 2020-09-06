BLOOMINGTON - Stephen B. Reeter, 65 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

His funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 9 at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Steve was born November 26, 1954 in Bloomington, the son of Bruce E. and Ellen M. Killian Reeter. He married Karen Lynn Bradley on September 15, 1979 in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife Karen and three children, Katie Reeter of Normal, Kristie (Kyle) Kattelman of Hoboken, NJ and Mick Reeter of Chicago; a granddaughter, Sandra Kattelman; his mother, Ellen Reeter of Bloomington; six siblings, Theresa Reeter of Bloomington, Dave (Amy) Reeter of Downer's Grove, Rich (Katie) Reeter of Westmont, Bernadette (Bob) Meiner of Pontiac, Paul (Lesley) Reeter of Bloomington and Maria Reeter of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Steve was a 1972 graduate of Central Catholic High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. He was a retired officer of the Bloomington Police Department.

Steve was known for his sense of humor, his love of practical jokes, and his many collections ranging from fossils to flashlights. But his greatest devotion was to his wife, children, and grandchild. More than anything Steve loved his family and was a man of strong faith. That love and faith guided him through his eight-year battle with cancer. Throughout that battle, Steve never gave up and was always open to new methods of treatment, all the while maintaining his trademark sense of humor.

