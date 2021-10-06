Menu
Stephen M. Chaney
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Washington Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL

Stephen M. Chaney

Jan. 12, 1950 - Oct. 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Stephen M. Chaney, 71, of Bloomington, passed away October 3, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

There will be a visitation from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Steve preferred casual clothes, so please come casual. A private burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.

Steve was born on January 12, 1950, in Peoria, IL, son of Robert and Elizabeth (Martin) Chaney. He married Marilyn Springer on September 21, 1975, in Washington. She survives. Also surviving: a sister, Jeanne (Jerry) Cimarosti of Normal; brother, John (Susan) Chaney of Washington; beloved nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Nancy (Hugh) Piper of Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He graduated from Washington High School and proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1969 - 1973 as a radarman. In 1976 Steve and Marilyn moved to Bloomington/Normal when they had an opportunity to purchase an Interstate Battery distributorship, which turned out to be a great decision. He loved owning a business and working every day, even weekends and holidays (showing up even after he retired).

He loved his family and enjoyed their times spent together, whether at family dinners or playing cards. He also had great friends and stayed in touch with some he had known since grade school. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sriratana, Lyndi, and the staff at the Community Cancer Center, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, and Carle Hospice for the loving care he received.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Food Bank. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. If you would like to share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd , Washington, IL
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd , Washington, IL
He was a great friend and I enjoyed playing cards and going to Las Vegas with him. He truly will be missed.
Tom Carr
Friend
October 8, 2021
Scott and Ashley Rakestraw
October 8, 2021
