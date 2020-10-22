Stephen Francis Finley

June 14, 1952 - Oct. 16, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Stephen Francis Finley, Bloomington, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington of heart complications.

He was 68. He was born June 14, 1952 at the old St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, a son of Robert Marlin Finley and Genevieve Catherine (Schoop) Finley. His father preceded him in death in 1975. His mother died in 2017. His niece, Elizabeth Catherine Brown, also preceded him in death in 2000.

Steve is survived by his sisters: Anne (Roger) Elmore of Bellevue, Idaho, and Janice Finley-Brown and Ellen (Coverick) Finley, both of Bloomington; six nieces; one nephew; four great nieces and three great nephews.

Steve grew up in Sedalia, Mo. and Alton. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Illinois majoring in Latin, which he taught in Champaign for a few years. He moved to Atlanta, GA, where he worked for the state of Georgia for many years. He eventually moved to Bloomington in 1992 to be closer to relatives. He was an administrative assistant at Illinois State University in the English Department until his retirement.

Steve loved Star Trek; old movies, including Gone with the Wind; Bettie Davis and Bette Midler. He was a big fan of Mystery Science Theater 3000. He enjoyed watching baseball and was an Atlanta Braves fan.

Kibler, Brady and Ruestman are in charge of arrangements. There will be no public services.

