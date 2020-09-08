DeWITT - Stephen Richard Bowling, 73, of DeWitt, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at Warner Hospital, Clinton.

Steve was born June 30, 1947, at the John Warner Hospital, Clinton, the son of Elwyn and Nodene Mae Brittin Bowling. Survivors include one son, Jeff Bowling, Clinton; one daughter, Suzanne (Capt. Wesley Bannister, U.S. Navy) Bannister; four grandchildren, Danielle, Camden and Ava Bannister all of London, England, and Tyler Bannister, Bethlehem, Pa.; his sister, Carolynn Gawthorp, Princeville; and his identical twin brother, David (Diane) Bowling, Decatur. Steve was preceded in death by his wife of almost 40 years, Yvonne M. Bowling; his parents, Elwyn and Nodene Bowling; and one sister, Joann Fosnaugh.

Steve was postmaster of Clinton for 30 years (1978-2008) during his 42 ½ years in the Postal Service. He also worked in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C.

Steve was currently a member of the DeWitt Township board. He had also been a member of the Clinton Athletic Booster Club, the Band Boosters, Kiwanis Club, 708 Board in Clinton, and the DeWitt Fair. He was also instrumental in the 911 addressing in DeWitt County. He coached and ran the Clinton YBA league as well as Clinton Church Softball League for eight years in the 1980s.

Steve's favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting and water sports. He was a loyal supporter of Clinton's high school sports programs, University of Illinois athletics as well as the Cubs, Bears and Bulls. He was well-known for his ping-pong skills that later transitioned into pickleball.

Steve will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was known for his sharp wisdom, quick wit, his passion to help others and his infamous wealth of knowledge.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tom and Sharon Redington for their loving care of our father in recent years.

Graveside service for Steve will be at 10 a.m. Friday at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, with the Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. CDC guidelines, including wearing masks will be followed. Memorials may be made to the Clinton First Church of the Nazarene, Clinton First Christian Church or the Clinton YMCA.

The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, with the funeral arrangements of Steve. Please view his obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.