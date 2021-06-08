Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steve Boswell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Steve Boswell

Aug. 6, 1950 - June 2, 2021

KAPPA - Steve Boswell, 70, of Kappa passed away at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence.

Steve was born August 6, 1950 in Bloomington, IL to Hubert and Murnia (Gaston) Boswell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larey Boswell; brother, Chuck Boswell, sisters: Stella Jacobs; Betty Murphy and infant brother, Max.

He is survived by seven siblings: Lee Albert of LeRoy, Bonnie Karr of Clinton, Donald (Linda) Boswell of Godfrey, Nova Friend of El Paso, Juanita Whitehouse of Gibson City, Kenneth Boswell of Bloomington and Ronald (Jo Ann) Boswell of Grenada, Mississippi.

Steve served in the Air Force and Marine Corps. After his service he followed his passion for driving a semi, where he later retired from NuWay Trucking. He loved country music, NASCAR and riding his Harley motorcycle; his most memorable ride was to the Sturgis Rally. Skydiving was crossed off his bucket list two years ago with his big brother.

Steve was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.