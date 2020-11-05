Steven Charles West "Fluffy"

Jan. 26, 1953 - Oct. 27, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Steven Charles West "Fluffy", 67 of Bloomington passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

He was born January 26, 1953 to William Clarence and Gladys Fern (Hinthorne) West in Bloomington, IL.

He is survived by his sons Mark and Kirby West; brothers: Jim West, Dick (Vickie) West, Dave West, and Bill (Sue) West; sisters: Maggie (Darnel) Cope and Mary West; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Don.

Steven enlisted into the United States Air Force once out of high school. After his discharge he held many different jobs. His favorite for the last 20 years was working for Dave Reeves Concrete and Construction. Steven was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Cremation rites have been accorded. At this time there are no services scheduled, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

