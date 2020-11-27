Steven Davis

June 29, 1942 - Nov. 20, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Steven Davis, age 78, of Bloomington and formerly of Grinnell, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery west of Grinnell. Memorials may be designated to the Steven V. Davis Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, IA 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Steve's family online at www.smithfh.com

Steve is survived by his wife, Judy Davis of Bloomington, IL; three sons: Jeff (Loree) Davis of Normal, Jamie Davis of Bloomington, and Justin Davis of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Jonathan McCandless-Doukas, Abigayle Davis, and Trevor Davis, all of Normal; and his siblings: James (Regina) Davis of Newton, MI, and John (Fran) Davis of Grinnell. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Leo Davis and Van Davis, Jr.