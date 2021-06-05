Steven L. Krieg

May 20, 1946 - June 1, 2021

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Florida - Steven Lynn Krieg, 75, of St. Augustine, FL, and formerly of Colfax, IL, died June 1, 2021, at Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine. He was born May 20,1946, in McLean County, IL, the son of Leonard and Josephine (Williams) Krieg. He married Brenda Crum in 1969. He later married Mandy Elkus in November 2017.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. The service may be viewed online at www.craigfuneralhome.com. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. A graveside memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL, at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Mandy Krieg, St. Augustine; two sons: Kevin Krieg, Suffolk, VA, and Gregory Steven Krieg, Palm Coast, FL; three daughters: Sarah Krieg and Virginia (Robert) Rocheville, both of Palm Coast,FL and Veronica Tiller, St. Augustine, FL; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald (Caryl) Krieg, Bloomington; one sister, Margaret "Peg" Reynolds, Cooksville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his previous wife, one son, Joedy Krieg; and one brother, Richard "Dick" Krieg.

He attended Octavia High School, Colfax. He completed his high school education while serving in the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam conflict. He was a carpenter and concrete mason. He was a member of Heart to Heart Ministries, St. Augustine, where memorials may be directed.