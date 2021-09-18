Steven James Sajovec

Sept. 12, 1970 - Sept. 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Steven James Sajovec, 51, of Bloomington, IL died September 12, 2021.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington, with Fr. Martin Mwongyera officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steven was born on September 12, 1970 in Silvis, IL to Rose and Louis Sajovec.

He is survived by his two children: Mila and Nick; his two brothers, Louis and Tony; and his former spouse, Sarah.

He was a United Township High School graduate of '89. Steve was a talented remodeling contractor who loved wildlife, visiting Canada, and making others laugh. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.