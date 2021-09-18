Menu
Steven James Sajovec
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Steven James Sajovec

Sept. 12, 1970 - Sept. 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Steven James Sajovec, 51, of Bloomington, IL died September 12, 2021.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington, with Fr. Martin Mwongyera officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steven was born on September 12, 1970 in Silvis, IL to Rose and Louis Sajovec.

He is survived by his two children: Mila and Nick; his two brothers, Louis and Tony; and his former spouse, Sarah.

He was a United Township High School graduate of '89. Steve was a talented remodeling contractor who loved wildlife, visiting Canada, and making others laugh. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
201 1st Street, Colona, IL
Sep
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
201 1st Street, Colona, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mila and family, I am so very sorry to hear about your loss. I will think about you and pray for all of you during this difficult time. Peace and love to all of you. Tom Shackley
Tom Shackley
Other
September 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Steve´s children, Mila and Nick and his family. We will miss your Dad´s laughter, jokes, and his love for "dinuguan", the Filipino version of the Polish duck soup. We continue to pray for the repose of your dad´s soul and for everyone. May your fond memories of your Dad strengthen you during this difficult time. Love and Hugs, The Sebastian Siblings of Ray, your Dad´s neighbor
Feli Sebastian
Friend
September 19, 2021
