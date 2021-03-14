Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue Donna Boyd
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Sue Donna Boyd

Feb. 16, 1930 - March 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Sue Donna Boyd, age 91, of Bloomington IL passed away at 1:58 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence. There will be no service or visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Sue was born February 16, 1930 in Mangum, OK, the daughter of Don B. and Eula Wheeler Barton. She married Benjamin Boyd Sr. on March 25, 1949 he precedes her in death.

Surviving are her children: Benjamin "Ben" Boyd Jr., Bloomington IL, Thomas A. (Lori) Boyd III, Phoenix, AZ, Rebecca J. Britton and Paul Barton Boyd both of Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother, Clyde (Bonnie) Barton of Oklahoma.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Juanita.

Sue was a member of Centennial Christian Church, Bloomington, IL. She had owned and operated Double B Sewing in Bloomington. Sue was a member and past President of OSF St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed making quilts for her family.

Pease view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so very sorry for the loss of Sue. She and Ben made some of the most beautiful window treatments for me when I was decorating. I learned so much from her. She was a great person. My sympathies to her loved ones. May your memories keep her near to your hearts always.
Sheila Alexander
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear this I will surely miss her and all of our great conversations while getting her hair done. With deepest sympathy. Jamie
Jamie Volk
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results