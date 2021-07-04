Sue Kresge

July 28, 1947 - June 23, 2021

NEW CANEY, Texas - Sue Kresge passed from this Earth into the arms of God on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in New Caney, Texas.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Brian Kresge; her daughter, Kimberly Wilkinson and son-in-law, Trey of Houston; her son, Scott Early and daughter-in-law, Carol, and her two adorable grandsons: Andrew and Aiden, of Houston; her brother, Mike O'Dell and sister-in-law, Jane of Mount Morris, NY; and numerous family members in New York and Peoria, IL.

Sue was born in Peoria, IL on July 28, 1947 to Bill and Jean O'Dell. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Bloomington, IL in 1965. She moved to Texas with Kimberly and Scott in 1981. She married her soul mate, Brian in 1991, and they made their home in New Caney, Texas. She was a devoted mother, housewife and grandmother.

Sue loved God, her family, her country, Burger King, Corvettes, fried shrimp, manicotti with alfredo (not red) sauce, and Elvis, although not necessarily in that order. She loved going on RV trips around the country with Brian and their dog, Frosty. Famous for her punctuality, she loved spending time with her family, particularly her two grandsons, Andrew and Aiden. She loved giving and receiving gifts at Christmas, which she would prepare for during the entire year. She loved shopping trips to "pick up a few things" at Walmart or the Dollar General Store.

Sue will be laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.