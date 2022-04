Suzanne "Suzi" Kable

July 9, 1966 - Dec. 26, 2021

NORMAL - Suzanne "Suzi" Kable, 55-years-old, passed away suddenly at home in Normal, IL, on December 26, 2021.

She is survived by her sister, Stephanie (Mike) Wagner; and nephews: Johnathan (Morgan) Wagner and Jess Wagner. Suzi was preceded in death by her father, John Kable; and mother, Aleta (Lee) Kable; as well as her grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held in Decatur, IN, at a later date.