Sylvia M. Farlee

Sylvia M. Farlee

Aug. 31, 1961 - Dec. 28, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Sylvia M. Farlee, 60, of Bloomington passed away in her home on December 28, 2021.

Sylvia was born August 31, 1961 to Bert Otto Sr. and Gertie Otto (Molt) of Bloomington IL, they preceded her in death.

Surviving are her devoted husband, Scott; children: Amanda (Adam Girard) Schumm of Cornell, Kenny (Casey) Montgomery of Cropsey, Courtney (George) Brawner of Bloomington, and Paige (Cody) Richards of New Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren: Anna, Ethan, Samuel, Payton, Brooklyn, Brianna, Boston, Bristol, Lyndi, and Lyle.

Also surviving are her siblings Vicki (Gary) Otto Powell of Danvers, Valerie Otto of Rutland, Cindy (David) VanIngen of TX, and Bert Otto Jr. of Bloomington; and eight nieces and nephews.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 6, 2022.
What a great person. We started out as clerks together the went on to deliver the mail. So many fun memories. Sorry for your Loss Scott and all the kids. Know your Mom was a Good Person. RIP Sylvia
Chris Fay
Work
January 8, 2022
Great person, great co worker, and most of all a great friend. Gonna miss her smile Condolences to Scott and the Montgomery family.
Emilio
January 7, 2022
My sympathies to Scott and the family . Sylvia was an old soul . Gone too soon . I can hardly believe so unexpected .
Cydney Williams
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your families loss Scott Hume Dental & Staff
Debra Lyddon
January 7, 2022
She will be missed by all of us who loved her. She was a great, kind woman.
Mike and Susie
January 7, 2022
I had the pleasure to work with Mrs. Sylvia at the Bloomington Post Office. She was always a hard worker with a smile on her face. She always lit up the room with that smile. The world is a little darker without her today and everyday. Prayers to family both at home and work! !
Jennifer Murrah
January 7, 2022
Scott, I am so sorry to hear about your wife.
Lynda Payne Mayol
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Scott and family.
Travis Dickey
Work
January 7, 2022
