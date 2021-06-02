Tamara "Tammy" Pulver

DWIGHT - Tamara "Tammy" Pulver, 52, passed away on May 19, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Tammy is survived by her husband Rob of Dwight; two sons: Owen of West Lafayette, and Wesley of Dwight; parents, Keith and Rosemary Miller of Dwight; brother Jeff (Aimee) of Elburn; aunt Judy (Phyllis) Miller of Roseville, CA; mother-in-law Janice Pulver of Leo, IN; and brother-in-law Ray (Kristine) Pulver of Leo, IN; and nieces: Gwen and Morgan; and nephews: John-Michael, Ian, Jacob and Josh. Tammy was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Velma Miller, grandparents Lee and Irene Simpson, father-in-law Raymond Pulver, Sr., and sister-in-law Denise (Pulver) Lust.

Visitation will be held at Dwight United Methodist Church on Friday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. Memorials in Tammy's name may be made to Dwight United Methodist Church or Purdue Center for Cancer Research. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, IL is in charge of arrangements.

The expanded version of this obituary can be read, and guestbook signed at www.hagermemorial.com.