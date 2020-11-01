Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tamira L. Waddell

Tamira L. Waddell

Nov. 29, 1991 - Oct. 24, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Tamira L. Waddell, 28, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held with interment at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tamira was born on November 29, 1991 daughter to Barbara Lynn Waddell and Andre Ray, they both survive.

Also surviving are her children: Josiah (10), Malaya (7), Recce (2), and PJ (2 months); two sisters: Tanika (Mike) Williams, Tiffany (Marcus) Waddell of Bloomington, IL; and a brother, Akeem Ray of Las Vegas, NV. She has a host of cousins and an aunt and uncle who also survive.

Online condolences and memories of Tamira can be left for her children at kiblerbradyruestman.com. A memorial fund for her four children is set up in the care of $Tanikalove83 (cashapp).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.