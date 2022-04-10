Tammy G. Williams

Oct. 20 ,1958 - April 7, 2022

SIDNEY - Tammy G. Williams, 63, of Sidney, passed away at 10:10 AM, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Memorial service will be 7:00 PM Monday, April 11, 2022, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney with Rev. Jason Collins officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Williams was born October 20 ,1958, in Fairbury, a daughter of Ozzie and Carol Rigsby Williams. She married Keith Kilian on December 11, 1976, they had three children. She then married Jim Henry on October 17, 2014, he survives.

She is also survived by her mother, Carol Williams of Hudson; three children: Tricia (Ryan) Kurtenbach of Homer, Reid (Shannon) Kilian of Homer, and Wade (Mary) Kilian of Allerton; five grandchildren: Gabriel and Miranda Kurtenbach, Cameron Kilian and Alice and Adaline Kilian; two sisters: Sandy (Mark) Hotlen of Bloomington, and Lyn (Jack) Edwards of Downs; several nieces and nephews; many cousins and a special friend, Tom Franks.

She was preceded in death by her father.

She was an accomplished beautician and was an instructor at Concept School of Cosmetology. She was also a realtor with Priority One in Danville. She was loving daughter, wife, mother, and she loved everyone dearly. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, camping, shooting guns, shopping, getting her nails done and spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to Sidney Fire Department or Heritage PTC.

Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.