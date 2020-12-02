Ted H. Funk

Mar. 25, 1939 - Nov. 28, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Ted H. Funk, 81, a sui generis authentic citizen of the world, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, IL. Ted attended University High School in Normal, IL (class of 1957), before enrolling at Illinois Wesleyan University. Discovering his passion for photography while working on his school yearbooks and local press stories, he transferred to, and later graduated from, the University of Missouri's top-ranked Photo Journalism program (where he later also pursued a Master's degree).

Upon graduating from his beloved Mizzou, Ted embarked on a life-long career as a travel photographer, with his first overseas assignment coming from National Geographic. His travels took him to nearly every corner of the globe, shooting for outlets as diverse as Paris Match, National Geographic, Palm Beach Life, Travel & Leisure, London Sunday Times, Burda, Palm Beach Life, Fortune, and the UNICEF annual calendar; photographing world leaders; and producing National Geographic features including "Unsinkable Malta" (June, 1969), "Luxembourg, the Quiet Fortress" (July, 1970), and "The Manx and Their Isle of Man" (September, 1972). Ted, who had photo agents in New York, London, Japan, Sweden, and elsewhere, lived in, among other places, Frankfurt, Germany; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Winter Haven, Florida. In a twist of irony for a travel photographer, Ted had a deep fear of flying and avoided doing so whenever he could (a task made easier as his career seasoned) which explains how he, among other honorifics, rose to the ranks of being a "Cunard Mariner," having racked up more than 50 transatlantic voyages on the Queen Elizabeth II ("QE2") alone.

A life-long devotee of big bands and classic movie buff, Ted in his later years impressed with his near-encyclopedic knowledge of the Turner Classics catalog, generally, and Westerns, specifically. Consistent with his lifelong approach of avoiding fanfare, he privately was an active philanthropist, supporting dozens of diverse causes and institutions throughout the world, including animal shelters and an annual agriculture scholarship in his father's name at the University of Illinois. Although his career and experiences instilled in Ted an appreciation that life is short, while the world is wide, he never lost sight of his roots and was always eager to return to Funk Farms, Funk's Grove, and his family home in Central IL.

Having been predeceased by his father, Ted, Sr. and his mother, Elizabeth (both of Bloomington-Normal); as well as his first wife, Elvira (of Mallorca, Spain and Koenigstein, Germany); Ted leaves behind his son, Markus; beloved grandchildren: Annelise and Heidi; daughter-in-law, Kate (all of CO); ex-wife, Shirley (of New Zealand) and cat, Calico (also of Bloomington).

On December 5, 2020, Ted will be laid to rest near his mother, father, and many much-loved relatives during a private, COVID-restricted, graveside service in Funk's Grove Cemetery in Funks Grove Township, IL. Ted's parting from this mortal coil leaves a significant void in the hearts and lives of his family, friends, and so many others. Ted will be deeply missed.

To express condolences online, please visit

www.carmodyflynn.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois

(https://www.hscipets.org/memorialdonationi.htm)