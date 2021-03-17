Teresa E. Franey

March 31, 1937 - March 14, 2021

FAIRBURY - Teresa E. Franey, 83, Fairbury and formerly of Chatsworth, died at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth with Fr. David Sabel and Fr. Carl LoPresti officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Chatsworth.

A rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 followed by a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. also at the church in Chatsworth. A second visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.

Teresa was born March 31, 1937 the daughter of John C. and Lula Diebel Hahn. She married John M. Franey on June 11, 1960 in Cullom. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2013.

Survivors include three daughters: Patty (Lenny) Haberkorn, Joni (Bob) Huisman, Terri (Troy) Rieger, all of Chatsworth; one son, Tom (Stephanie) Franey, Champaign; twelve grandchildren: Chris (Val) Haberkorn, Kaleigh (Scott) Berry and Keeley Haberkorn; Elizabeth (Bailey) Beyers, John Thomas and Mary Beth Franey; Thomas, Matthew and Lucas Huisman; Tristin, Tiffani and Clayton Rieger; four great grandchildren: Blake, Tucker, and Reece Berry; Abigail Haberkorn; and one sister, Rita Kinkade, Doniphan, MO.

She is preceded in death by two brothers: Paul and Don Hahn; two sisters: Eula Hahn and Dolores Siron; and one great granddaughter, Jacqueline Haberkorn.

Teresa was a graduate and valedictorian for the class of 1955 at Cullom High School. In 1958, she received her nursing degree and was the valedictorian of her class at St. Joseph School of Nursing, Bloomington. She began her career as a registered nurse at the Dwight Veterans Hospital. Teresa then worked at Offit Air Force Base hospital in Omaha, NE while John served in the Air Force and worked at Fairbury Hospital upon their return home to Chatsworth. After taking some time to care for their children, she returned to nursing and retired from Greenbriar Nursing Home in 2004 after 25 years of service. Teresa was a compassionate and skilled caregiver and found great joy in caring for others. Many family members and friends sought her advice, comfort and care over the years, which she happily shared.

Teresa especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and they all have many special memories of their time spent at Grandma and Grandpa's farm, being cooked and cared for and allowed to have all kinds of fun in the house and yard. She will be greatly missed by all.

Teresa was a member of the St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth.

